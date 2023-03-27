Microsoft company logo. (PRNewsFoto/Microsoft Corp.) (PRNewsfoto/Microsoft Corp.)

 By Microsoft Corporation, USAID, Internews

New public-private partnership will deliver data-driven digital platform to help independent news media become financially self-sufficient

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internews, Microsoft Corp. and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced a new public-private partnership to develop a Media Viability Accelerator to help independent news outlets become more financially sustainable. The announcement, made in advance of the 2023 Summit for Democracy, illustrates a shared commitment among government, business and civil society to shore up democracy's fourth estate.

