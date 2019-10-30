SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IBQ Systems is excited to announce the nationwide launch of its commercial lines comparative rater, a single entry quoting platform available to independent agents.
IBQ eliminates the time-consuming process of quoting commercial lines, no longer forcing agents to enter the same data over and over in their carrier websites. IBQ's streamlined approach increases efficiency by quoting with all carriers available on the platform.
"Getting rates from more than one carrier is a headache," said Bruce Hopkins, co-founder of IBQ Systems and a former independent agent. "Consequently, a lot of agents only go to one or two different carriers for their commercial quotes. The IBQ Rater gives agents more carrier choices without the extra hassle. It also gives more exposure to carriers, because the agent currently only looks at a few carrier products due to time constraints."
Currently IBQ has 7 national insurance carriers available, with more companies in the pipeline to be added. IBQ's Commercial Rater works for the following lines of business:
- Business Owner Policy (BOP)
- Commercial Package (GL & Prop)
- Workers Comp
- Monoline GL
- Commercial Auto
The 7 national insurance companies return either a real time rate or a bridge link to the agent on each quote. Real time rates are accurate and the agent can bind from the carrier system with minimal effort. A bridge link drops the agent into the carrier system with all the information populating the carrier website, requiring no repeated data entry.
Comparing commercial insurance quotes is now just as easy as it is for personal lines. IBQ brings InsurTech to the independent agent.
To learn more about IBQ's commercial rater, visit IBQSystems.com/commercial or sales@ibsystems.com
ABOUT IBQ SYSTEMS:
Founded in 1997, IBQ Systems is an insurance technology leader in personal and commercial lines comparative rating. IBQ Systems software helps leverage the power of the independent broker with a fully-integrated online rater. Now offering the third generation of its state-of-the-art software platform, IBQ systems allows independent agents to accurate, efficient, real-time quotes to consumers.
Media Contact:
Charlie Hopkins
509.984.1110 ext. 210
228211@email4pr.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.