Craig Uhlenkott, former TD Ameritrade Senior Product Manager and James Byers, former TD Ameritrade Business Strategy Manager, will lead INVENT's RIA integration experience strategy
SEATTLE, Wash., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INVENT, a leading cloud technology platform announced today the addition of two veteran advisor technology executives to lead the company's RIA integration experience strategy. Joining INVENT as the Vice President of Product ManagChannel is Craig Uhlenkott, formerly the Senior Product Manager at TD Ameritrade Institutional. Also joining INVENT as Product Manager- RIA Channel is James Byers, formerly the Business Strategy Manager at TD Ameritrade Institutional. Both Uhlenkott and Byers were most recently with Onramp Invest as Chief Product Officer and Product Manager, respectively.
"We are beyond thrilled to bring Craig and James onto the INVENT team," said Oleg Tishkevich, CEO of INVENT. "Their many years of direct experience in building highly-sophisticated financial advisor technology is unparalleled and we look forward to helping the RIA industry build modern, flexible technology solutions and third-party integrations."
INVENT's cloud-native software development platform and highly scalable enterprise data hub directly address the growth constraints of legacy operating platforms that rely on proprietary data storage and curation; and as a result, INVENT is becoming the go-to solution for the largest enterprise firms, custodians and leading technology vendors in wealth management.
"RIA custodians and the advisors they serve are all looking to enhance and build out hyper-personalized technology solutions and integrations as the industry has become much more competitive and complex," said Tiskhevich. "With our recent success in working with over 20,000 financial professionals using the INVENT platform on a daily basis, we are confident that our new investments in the RIA community will transform the industry to delight advisors with powerful, customized tools, applications and integrations."
Uhlenkott is a Product Strategist with more than 20 years of Product Management, Product Marketing, Business Development, and Professional Services experience delivering enterprise-class SaaS applications, including over 8 years at TD Ameritrade Institutional and 8 years at financial planning technology leader Advicent (now part of InvestCloud). Uhlenkott will contribute to setting the vision and roadmap for supporting the application integration needs of RIAs, Custodians, and 3rd Party vendor Partners. Uhlenkott has a BBA in Finance and Marketing from the University of San Diego. Byers brings over 12 years experience working with RIA custodians, including Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade Institutional. Byers will focus on supporting common business workflows, data & analytics and integrations new role. Byers has a BBA in Finance from the University of Texas at Arlington.
"INVENT is truly an innovative platform and company that I've admired since it started disrupting the industry just a few years ago," said Uhlenkott. "When the opportunity was presented to lead the RIA Channel strategy at INVENT, I couldn't have imagined a more important and transformational way to help advisors and technology partners be more successful, and I look forward to helping them deliver the technology solutions and integrations that will truly make a difference in RIA businesses."
INVENT is an award-winning cloud-native platform, methodology and consulting approach for systems and data architecture, integration and digital experience dedicated to serving firms in the wealth management and real estate industries. Currently serving over 20,000 unique users on their platform, INVENT is rapidly becoming the industry standard for fintech development. http://www.INVENT.us
