PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a drain pipe that would allow for additional drainage connections from multiple sources such as an ice maker, sink or second dishwasher," said an inventor, from Allyn, Wash., "so I invented the UNIVERSAL REFRIGERATOR DRAIN PIPE. My design would eliminate the common alterations to a drain pipe by plumbing service providers."
The patent-pending invention provides a specialized design for a plumbing drain pipe. In doing so, it would accommodate additional drainage connections. It also eliminates the need for alterations such as drilling holes or cementing additional pipes and it increases efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for homeowners, business owners, professional plumbers, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2447, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
