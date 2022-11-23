PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to provide truckers with a much more reliable and longer-lasting D-ring design for use in pockets of flatbed trucks and trailers," said an inventor, from Port Orchard, Wash., "so I invented the STAKE POCKET TIE - DOWN. My design would allow maximum forces to be applied without risking damage to D-ring or Stake Pocket tie."
The patent-granted invention provides an improved D-ring design for the stake pockets of flatbed trucks, trailers, 4-wheel drive vehicles, oil rigs, container ships, military tanks and carriers, etc. In doing so, the design allows for increased sizes for added strength to prevent the D-ring from getting bent and damaged. As a result, it increases safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install via bolts or welding. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and various sizes.
The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2491, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
