PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to protect children from various forms of abuse by teaching them to clearly articulate to parents or authorities about their abuse experience," said an inventor, from Spanaway, Wash., "so I invented the SAFE TOUCH. My design would safely teach children to express verbally when an individual is touching or attempting to touch them in an inappropriate area of the body."

