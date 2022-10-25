IPinfo enables joint customers to build end-to-end solutions on Snowflake's Data Cloud to enrich and optimize marketing campaigns with accurate IP address data.
SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IPinfo today announced that it has been recognized as an Identity & Enrichment leader in the inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack Report: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences executed and launched by Snowflake, the Data Cloud company.
Snowflake's data-backed report identifies the best-of-breed solutions used by Snowflake customers to show how marketers can leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud with accompanying partner solutions to best identify, serve, and convert valuable prospects into loyal customers. By analyzing usage patterns from a pool of nearly 6,000 customers, Snowflake identified six technology categories that organizations consider when building their marketing data stacks. These categories include:
Analytics
Integration & Modeling
Identity & Enrichment
Activation & Measurement
Business Intelligence
Data Science & Machine Learning
Focusing on those companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of these categories that comprise the Modern Marketing Data Stack, highlighting technology partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The report also details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to enable data-driven marketing strategies and informed business decisions. Snowflake's report provides a concrete overview of the partner solution providers and data providers marketers choose to create their data stacks.
"As marketing professionals continue to expand their investment in analytics to improve their organization's digital marketing activities. Snowflake's goal is to empower them in their journey to data-driven marketing," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "IPinfo emerged as a leader in Identity and Enrichment with joint customers leveraging their technologies to enrich and optimize marketing campaigns with accurate IP address data, leading to more informed business decisions."
IPinfo was identified in Snowflake's report as a leader in the Identity and Enrichment category, making valuable IP geolocation data available directly in Snowflake, which is used to enrich data sets and
optimize targeting in marketing campaigns for customers.
"We're very proud Snowflake has identified IPinfo as a leader in Snowflake's inaugural Modern Marketing Data Stack report," said Ben Dowling, IPinfo's Founder and CEO. "Our company makes the customer journey to data-driven marketing a priority by enriching demographics and commerce data. We look forward to continuing to encourage our customers to build their marketing data stacks on Snowflake's Data Cloud—a powerful, flexible, and fully managed cloud data platform for all their data regardless of the source."
Click here to read The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data that Powers Amazing Customer Experiences.
About IPinfo
IPinfo is an internet infrastructure data company that provides the most reliable, user-friendly, and accurate IP address datasets. IPinfo's insights are delivered via downloadable feeds or API, including data such as geolocation, company IPs, privacy detection, domains, and more. Originally started as a community project in 2013, the IPinfo platform has processed terabytes of data to produce its custom data sets that allow companies to deanonymize website traffic, prevent fraud, improve threat intelligence, customize customers' experiences, ensure compliance, and much more. More than 100,000 developers and businesses, from non-profits to Fortune500 companies, use IPinfo as a trusted source for security, performance, and fraud detection. Locate IPinfo at IPinfo.io.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.