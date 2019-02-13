OLYMPIA — The Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation (DAHP) is seeking nominations for the 28th-annual awards for outstanding achievements in historic preservation. This awards program recognizes people, organizations and projects that have achieved distinction in the field of historic preservation.
Award recipients will be recognized at a ceremony held during National Historic Preservation Month in May. The ceremony will take place Thursday, May 30, in the State Reception Room of the Legislative Building.
Nominations can be made in one of the following categories.
- WA Heritage Barn Rehabilitation Award
- Career Achievement Award
- Historic Cemetery Preservation Achievement Education Award
- Preservation Education Award
- Historic Preservation Stewardship Award
- Historic Preservation in the Media Award
- Preservation Planning Award
- Special Achievement Award
- Valerie Sivinski Award for Historic Rehabilitation projects
Nominations for the State Historic Preservation Officers Awards must be postmarked or submitted to DAHP by 5 p.m. Friday, March 1. Nomination forms, instructions, award category descriptions, and other information about the awards are at www.dahp.wa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.