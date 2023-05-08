Acclaimed Channel Chief Joins PartnerTap to Accelerate the Adoption of PartnerTap's Enterprise Co-Selling Platform Across the Enterprise

SEATTLE, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PartnerTap, the leading enterprise co-selling platform, today announced that Jasmina Muller has joined as Chief Ecosystem Officer. Jasmina has a proven track record leading partner teams and accelerating revenue growth at ScienceLogic, Everbridge, 8x8 and CenturyLink. She will bring her expertise in building and scaling strategic partnerships to accelerate PartnerTap's growth across the enterprise technology markets.

