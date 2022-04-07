JD Merit & Co., a leading middle-market investment bank, is honored to have served as exclusive financial adviser to Conscious Leadership in its minority recapitalization by and in partnership with RF Investment Partners.
SEATTLE, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Headquartered near Salt Lake City, Conscious Leadership is a premier provider of global leadership services, development, assessments and certifications. Its Leadership Circle platform is a true breakthrough among 360-degree leadership profiles and allows Conscious Leadership to go to the source of behavior to gain greater leverage on meaningful change. Using this platform, they can provide critical solutions and insight to corporations and institutions worldwide.
Nick DeVaney, president of JD Merit & Co., commented, "We were beyond excited to represent Conscious Leadership and its exceptional team in its minority recapitalization by RF Investment Partners. Conscious Leadership was searching for a committed and aligned partner, and we believe the strategic and cultural fit between RF and the company will solidify Conscious Leadership as the leader in the space." He continued, "The Conscious Leadership team operates at such a high level of integrity and authenticity and as a globally recognized and respected leader. That foundation combined with the RF team's shared values, vision and resources is sure to create highly impactful outcomes for its clients moving forward. This will be a fun one to watch."
JD Merit leveraged its intimate and in-depth knowledge of Conscious Leadership to make the connection with RF Investment Partners for its fit, network, growth focus and unique exposure to the industry. By utilizing a diligent process and careful negotiations, JD Merit was able to achieve an above-market outcome for Conscious Leadership.
Bill Adams, CEO and co-founder of Conscious Leadership, stated that "RF Investment Partners is the ideal team to help achieve our goals and objectives and expand our vision. With its reach in this industry, integrity and expert counsel, we fully expect to accelerate our growth and achieve great success moving forward. RF has already added significant value in a short amount of time."
He offered, "I wanted to work with an investment banking firm that was going to be able to understand our business, get to know me and my team, and not only help us secure the investor, but help us find the right investor because it understood what we really needed. We got that and more with JD Merit. Its strategic guidance, patience and diligence were critical in getting this transaction finished and was the difference maker in this process."
Legal advisory was provided by Ben Beasley and the team at Freeman Lovell of Sandy, Utah.
About RF Investment Partners
RF Investment Partners ("RF") currently manages $328 million through multiple investment vehicles including a Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") fund, dedicated to using flexible financing solutions to support exceptional management teams of lower-middle-market companies with $2 to $10 million of EBITDA. For additional information about RF, please visit at http://www.rf-partners.com.
About Conscious Leadership
Conscious Leadership, based near Salt Lake City, is a premium provider of leadership services, development, assessments and certifications. Utilizing its Leadership Circle platform, Conscious Leadership provides critical solutions to corporations and institutions worldwide.
About JD Merit & Company
JD Merit is a leading boutique investment bank focused on serving middle-market, technology-forward companies. JD Merit executes sell-side M&A, buy-side M&A and capital advisory services with specific emphasis on the technology, software, tech-enabled, consumer, telecom/wireless and manufacturing/Industry 4.0 sectors. In addition, JD Merit offers other investment banking services such as debt and equity capital raises, restructuring advisory services, business valuations and project financing. JD Merit Securities, member FINRA/SIPC, is a full-service broker-dealer licensed in 50 states.
Learn more at http://www.JDMerit.com.
Media Contact
Jodi Roberts, JD Merit & Company, 5159886648, Jodi.Roberts@jdmerit.com
SOURCE JD Merit & Company
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.