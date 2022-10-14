Jesús M. Landa

 Page Publishing

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Jesús Landa, a radio communications graduate, has completed his new book "La Raya": a potent read about the line that separates the United States from Mexico. Jesús Landa is someone who knows what it feels like to live and survive, inside and outside the line. In this intimate storytelling, he shares his first-hand experiences as a Mexican migrant trying to make it big in America.

