JND Legal Administration (PRNewsfoto/JND Legal Administration)

JND Legal Administration (PRNewsfoto/JND Legal Administration)

 By jnd

eDiscovery leader reaches elite-level partnership reinforcing commitment to cloud-based solution  

SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JND eDiscovery, a globally recognized leader in end-to-end eDiscovery and litigation support services, today announced that it has become a RelativityOne Gold Partner for providing exceptional service experience to its RelativityOne end users. This makes JND one of only eight service providers in the world that can claim this most elite distinction. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.