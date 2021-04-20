SEATTLE, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joe's Garage Coffee announced it has been named the winner of the global 2021 Excellence in Manufacturing Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group.
"Our vision is to become the most customer obsessed contract manufacturing company in the world," says Greg Gould, Founder and President of Joe's Garage Coffee. "This award validates our team's outstanding effort and truly remarkable commitment to the success of our customers."
"On the frontline of our uncertain times are customer service professionals and suppliers without whom we wouldn't be able to live as comfortably as we have for the last year," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize Joe's Garage Coffee as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."
Organizations from across the globe submitted their historical customer service performance metrics for consideration in the Excellence in Customer Service Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.
To learn more about Joe's Garage Coffee, visit joesgaragecoffee.com.
ABOUT JOE'S GARAGE COFFEE
Joe's Garage Coffee manufactures superior quality coffee and tea products for growing brands, while setting the standard for world-class customer service. With lower minimums, shorter lead times, and services ranging from compostable single serve cups for Keurig and pods for Nespresso, cold brew pitcher packs, to traditional bags for retail and wholesale, Joe's Garage Coffee is the leading private label coffee supplier for businesses of any size. To learn more about Joe's Garage Coffee private label coffee programs, visit joesgaragecoffee.com.
ABOUT BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE GROUP
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Media Contact
Greg Gould, Joe's Garage Coffee, +1 (206) 466-5579, info@joesgaragecoffee.com
SOURCE Joe's Garage Coffee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.