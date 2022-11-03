I-PASS, the go-to method for reducing medical error and patient harm for hundreds of hospitals and healthcare providers nationwide, was recently featured in the “Implementation of the I-PASS handoff program in diverse clinical environments: A multicente...

I-PASS, the go-to method for reducing medical error and patient harm for hundreds of hospitals and healthcare providers nationwide, was recently featured in the “Implementation of the I-PASS handoff program in diverse clinical environments: A multicenter prospective effectiveness implementation study” published in the Journal of Hospital Medicine.

 By I-PASS Patient Safety Institute

The platform assists care teams in highly reliable handoffs that drive improved patient outcomes and transfers of knowledge with fewer communication failures

