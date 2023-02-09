Isaac's day job is to feed, walk, wash, exercise, and care for approximately 150 calves in the cattle operation and Vickland Show Cattle in Colorado, but he also advocates for agriculture on his social media platforms.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isaac McFarland wears a lot of hats. He is a cattle showman, entrepreneur, and an advocate of the agricultural industry. Isaac's day job is to feed, walk, wash, exercise, and care for approximately 150 calves in the cattle operation and Vickland Show Cattle in Colorado, but he also advocates for agriculture on his social media platforms.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.