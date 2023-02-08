K2 Skis, the original American Ski and Snowboard brand, taps into its legacy partnership with BOA® to introduce a new fit technology to alpine ski boots. The K2 Recon and Anthem BOA boots debut the BOA H+i1 system, providing skiers unprecedented precisi...

K2 Skis, the original American Ski and Snowboard brand, taps into its legacy partnership with BOA® to introduce a new fit technology to alpine ski boots. The K2 Recon and Anthem BOA boots debut the BOA H+i1 system, providing skiers unprecedented precision fit and performance.

 By K2, BOA Fit System

SEATTLE, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K2 Skis, the original American Ski and Snowboard brand, taps into its legacy partnership with BOA® to introduce a new fit technology to alpine ski boots. The K2 Recon and Anthem BOA boots debut the BOA H+i1 system, providing skiers unprecedented precision fit and performance.

"K2 and BOA have an incredible partnership spanning more than two decades. We collaborated to introduce BOA to snowboard boots and have worked tirelessly to enhance boot fit across the snowsports industry ever since. Teaming up to pioneer BOA in alpine ski boots was a multi-year effort. This innovation has the potential to redefine future ski boot fit and performance," said Tom Johnson, Director of Marketing, K2 Sports. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.