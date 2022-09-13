NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kafene, a cutting-edge digital platform used by merchants at the point-of-sale to help offer underserved consumers more flexible purchase options through transparent lease-to-own (LTO) agreements, announced today that it has raised $18 million in a Series B funding round led by Third Prime and existing investors. This round follows a Series A investment of $30 million in 2021 that was co-led by Third Prime and Valar Ventures. Kafene will use the new capital to increase headcount to meet the demand from merchants and consumers for omni-channel, technology-enabled purchase options.

Kafene's lease-to-own agreements are free of debt and structured in a way that is simple, consumer-friendly and transparent. These agreements primarily serve the underbanked, given that one-third of Americans have credit scores that limit their purchasing ability, particularly on necessary big-ticket items such as furniture, appliances, electronics, tires and other goods. In doing so, Kafene's financing platform provides retailers with a way to reach more of these consumers than they would otherwise be able to, which can meaningfully add to their customer bases.

