www.kanguroseguro.com (PRNewsfoto/Kanguro Insurance LLC)

www.kanguroseguro.com (PRNewsfoto/Kanguro Insurance LLC)

 By Kanguro Insurance LLC

MIAMI, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanguro Insurance, a new insurance technology company (insurtech) co-founded by Andres Mishaan (CEO) and Nicholas Hanabergh (President), has officially launched its revolutionary health insurance plans for pets. With a strong focus on digital innovation and bilingual customer service, Kanguro Insurance aims to modernize the pet insurance industry in the United States. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.