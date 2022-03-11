KENNEWICK, Wash., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Social Security Consulting has announced that Tom Doncaster, president and owner of Doncaster Insurance & Financial Services, Inc. based in Kennewick, Washington, will be teaching Premier's National Social Security Advisor (NSSA) Certificate program throughout Washington, Idaho, and Oregon.
Premier's NSSA certificate program is the nation's first and only accredited Social Security education certificate program for advisors seeking advanced education, knowledge, and training on Social Security.
"I'm thrilled to help expand the awareness of Premier's NSSA certificate program, including new workshop offerings taking place in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon," said Doncaster, who is NSSA's first authorized instructor. "Right now, advisors recognize more than ever that Social Security is not a one-size-fits-all program, and that each of their client's claiming decision depends on his or her specific situation. These workshops will help advisors continue to add value to their clients," added Doncaster.
According to Doncaster—who will schedule, market, and teach the certificate programs in the region—workshops will be held quarterly throughout 2022 and beyond.
Doncaster Insurance & Financial Services has been serving individuals and businesses in the Kennewick, Washington region for more than 35 years. Doncaster offers clients insurance, strategic planning, investment advisory services, and business exit planning strategies and consulting.
Premier's NSSA certificate program is for any advisor who wants a tool to increase their value to clients, commonly including insurance industry professionals, financial advisors, and CPAs, according to Doncaster. "Advisors know that Social Security can be increasingly complex when it comes to single individuals, surviving spouses, divorced individuals, married couples, and married couples with large age differences, and many other scenarios. The best decision on when and how to claim goes back to these unique situations, which we call Situational Social Security," said Doncaster.
"I'm looking forward to offering Premier's NSSA program which addresses Situational Social Security and the other ins and outs of the Social Security system for advisors," he added. Additionally, Doncaster said advisors will learn how to ask the probing Social Security questions they should know that uncover additional benefits for clients.
The first of the 2022 quarterly classes held by Doncaster will take place on April 29, 2022 from 8 AM to 4:30 PM PST. The class will take place at SpringHill Suites by Marriott located at 7048 W. Grandridge Boulevard in Kennewick, Washington. Attendees can receive continuing education credits for the workshop.
Accreditation for the NSSA certificate program is provided by the Institute for Credentialing Excellence (ICE) in Washington, D.C. The NSSA Advisor certificate is awarded to professional advisors who take the NSSA course and pass an assessment.
NSSA Certificate Program tuition rates and sign-up can be found online at http://www.premiernssa.com. If registered by March 31, 2022, attendees will receive an early bird discount rate. Enrollment includes Social Security education and Premier's Gold Standard of Support, which includes questions, monthly webinars, and Social Security open forums throughout the year.
Known by his clients for his caring approach to their financial well-being, Doncaster is a member of the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals. He is also a member of the Society of Financial Service Professionals, a group whose members are uniquely qualified to assist individuals in reaching their future financial goals. Doncaster is also heavily involved in his local community.
"As an authorized NSSA instructor who will coordinate and lead the NSSA classes in new areas for Premier, Doncaster understands the nuances of Social Security," added Marc Kiner, partner at Premier Social Security Consulting.
"These workshops will help advisors keep their knowledge up to date so that they can readily and accurately answer all their clients' questions about deciding when to claim Social Security benefits. With the nation's estimated 73 million baby boomers, this is more important than ever today. We're thrilled advisors throughout Washington and the surrounding areas will have even greater access to this in-person workshop now," said Kiner.
For more information about the National Social Security Advisors certificate program and to see a full list of dates for the classes, including Early Bird discount codes, visit http://www.premiernssa.com.
Media Contact
Marc Kiner, Premier Social Security Consulting, (513) 247-0526, mkiner@mypremierplan.com
SOURCE Premier Social Security Consulting
