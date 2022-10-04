Kineta: Building next-generation cancer immunotherapies (PRNewsfoto/Kineta, Inc.)

SEATTLE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc. ("Kineta" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, announced today the appointment of Keith Baker as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).  

