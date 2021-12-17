SEATTLE, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, announced today the presentation of new preclinical data on the company's anti-CD27 agonist monoclonal antibody program at the virtual European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Immuno-Oncology Congress 2021, that took place December 8-11, 2021. Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD, Senior Vice President Immuno-oncology at Kineta, presented a poster revealing compelling in vitro data on the T cell activation and cytokine induction of Kineta's lead anti-CD27 agonist antibodies. Additionally, Dr. Guillaudeux presented new in vivo data demonstrating strong anti-tumor efficacy as a monotherapy in an MB49 tumor model.
"We are excited to see the robust preclinical data of our anti-CD27 agonist antibodies that was presented at ESMO," said Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD, Senior Vice President Immuno-oncology at Kineta. "These data demonstrate the potential of our future lead anti-CD27 agonist antibodies as a monotherapy. Additionally, we believe there are combinations with other immunotherapies that can provide strong synergistic efficacy and improve outcomes for patients with cancer."
Key results from the ESMO poster presentation:
- Evaluated 15 leads out of 147 fully human anti-CD27 monoclonal antibodies with unique sequences
- Human T cell activation assay showed strong increased in proliferation and cytokine secretion for 3 mAbs
- Surrogate in vivo model with anti-mouse CD27 agonist showed significant anti-tumor response
- huCD27 transgenic mice will serve as our model for further in vivo studies to select our lead anti-CD27 agonist antibody
Presentation Details:
Title: Novel fully human agonist antibodies against the T-cell costimulatory receptor CD27
shape adaptive anti-tumor immunity
Date Presented: December 8-11, 2021
Presenter: Thierry Guillaudeux, PhD
Poster: Click on the link below to view the poster:
Anti-CD27 mAb program: Kineta has developed a diverse set of anti-CD27 agonist antibodies. They are fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that demonstrate low nanomolar (nM) binding affinity to CD27 in humans. In preclinical studies, Kineta's selected lead anti-CD27 agonist mAbs induce T cell proliferation and secretion of cytokines involved in T cell priming and recruitment, demonstrating the ability to potentiate new anti-tumor responses. Kineta is in the final stage of lead selection and plans to nominate a clinical candidate in Q1-Q2 2022.
Kineta is a clinical stage biotechnology company with a mission to develop next generation immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. We have leveraged our expertise in innate immunity to develop first or best-in-class immunotherapies that address the major challenges with current cancer therapy. For more information on Kineta visit our website, www.kinetabio.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
