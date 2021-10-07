SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KitoTech Medical, manufacturer of microMend® Wound Closure Products, announces today that David Krall, an experienced J&J sales and marketing executive, has joined KitoTech as its Vice President of Sales and Marketing. David brings 28 years of experience at Ethicon, a Johnson & Johnson Company, where he held positions of increasing responsibility in sales and marketing. During his tenure, he led the rebuilding of Ethicon's U.S. wound closure sales organization and its recommitment to suture as a specialty focus. In his last position, he served as Area Vice President, where he led and managed a complex business unit that marketed and sold surgical products, including sutures and other wound closure products. David is a graduate of The United States Military Academy at West Point, NY, served in the military upon graduation and has an MBA from Baker University in Kansas.
David Krall said, "Based on my extensive experience in wound closure, I believe that microMend represents a major advance that has many advantages over current products, including sutures and staples. Initial feedback from both patients and physicians has been extremely positive, and the product is now being used at major hospitals throughout the US. I look forward to expanding its use into the many surgical and medical markets where it has the potential to make a major impact on the care of patients."
Ron Berenson, MD, President and CEO, stated: "David is ideal for leading our commercial efforts. He has a strong background in sales and marketing at Ethicon, one of the world's leading surgical products organizations. He brings both leadership and commercial skills with a strong record of success in the wound closure business that can establish microMend as one of the major products in this growing market. I am excited to have David join KitoTech and look forward to working with him to build our company into a significant player in the wound closure industry."
About KitoTech Medical and microMend
KitoTech Medical is a medical device company that has developed and commercialized microMend, a patented wound closure product, which consists of an array of miniature stainless steel staples (Microstaples) attached to an adhesive backing that combines the holding strength of a suture with the simplicity of applying a bandage. It is designed to provide medical personnel with a cost-effective, time saving and easy-to-use option for closing lacerations, skin tears, surgical incisions, and other wounds. microMend's consumer products make it possible for people to painlessly close lacerations without the inconvenience and costs associated with ER and Urgent Care Clinic visits. Additional product and company information can be found online at http://www.micromendskinclosure.com.
