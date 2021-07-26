SEATTLE, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KitoTech Medical, manufacturer of the microMend® Wound Closure Product, announces today that Jeff Willis, an experienced executive in the wound closure space, has joined KitoTech as its Chief Commercial Officer. He brings over 20 years of commercial experience in the medical device industry. From 2005 to 2021, Jeff was at Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS), an advanced wound closure and wound care company with a $850 million market cap. Most recently, he was a key member of the company's senior management team and Global Business Unit Director for Surgical Products where he led all Sales, Marketing and R&D functions. Jeff brings extensive global experience in launching and managing new wound closure products including one that has grown to over $50 million in annual end market sales. During his tenure, the stock price of AMS increased over 30-fold.
Jeff said, "This is a market I know well, and I believe that microMend has the potential to be a game-changer. It addresses many of the limitations of current wound closure products such as staples and sutures while also providing several new-to-category benefits. microMend is also backed by impressive clinical data and has enjoyed a great initial market response. I look forward to leading KitoTech's efforts to expand microMend into the many markets in which it can be used."
Ron Berenson, MD, President and CEO, stated: "Jeff has a proven record of success in the wound closure products business making him ideal to lead KitoTech's commercial efforts. He has previously demonstrated that he can successfully launch innovative products into the market, grow market share, and drive sales. Jeff has a unique background with experience in both of our markets - medical and consumer. His prior experiences, including building and managing a major sales and marketing organization, will be a tremendous asset to KitoTech as we move forward."
About KitoTech Medical and microMend
KitoTech Medical is a medical device company that has developed and commercialized microMend, a patented wound closure product, which consists of an array of miniature stainless steel staples (Microstaples) attached to an adhesive backing that combines the holding strength of a suture with the simplicity of applying a bandage. It is designed to provide medical personnel with a cost-effective, time saving and easy-to-use option for closing lacerations, skin tears, surgical incisions, and other wounds. microMend's consumer products make it possible for people to painlessly close lacerations without the inconvenience and costs associated with ER and Urgent Care Clinic visits. Additional product and company information can be found online at http://www.micromendskinclosure.com.
