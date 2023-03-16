KitoTech Medical introduces new microMend® 2-in-1 Wound Repair Kit to consumers that includes its microMend® wound closure device and a hemostatic dressing to stop bleeding. Products can be used separately or together.

SEATTLE, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- KitoTech Medical has introduced a new product to consumers, microMend® 2-in-1 Wound Repair Kit, that combines its microMend® wound closure device with Beeken Biomedical's hemostatic dressing, NuStat®, to stop bleeding. Both microMend and NuStat products are widely used by physicians and hospitals to treat wounds.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.