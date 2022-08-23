Second quarter brings key hires to round out Knock's executive leadership team

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Knock® CRM, the leading performance management platform and CRM for multifamily property owners and operators, today announced the additions of Jen Chestnutt as Vice President of Marketing; Alex Griffis as Vice President of Product; and Jen Jackson as Senior Vice President of Customer Success. These new hires were selected to accelerate Knock's growth trajectory and solution portfolio expansion, as well as strengthen Knock's customer experience.

