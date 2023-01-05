KPMG Advisory strengthens its strategy capability with growth-oriented offerings for the technology sector.

SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm, today announced it has acquired The Arnold Group LLC, a consultancy firm providing growth-oriented strategy development for market leaders in the technology sector for the past 20 years. This acquisition creates a unique capability of strategy, design, and implementation that enables KPMG to quickly gain critical mass and scale. The Arnold Group complements KPMG's existing services footprint by bringing strategic capabilities in the commercial sales and revenue enhancement areas. As part of the transaction, all Arnold Group team members joined KPMG when the acquisition closed on January 1, 2023. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

