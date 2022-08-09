LYNNWOOD, Wash., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kurve Therapeutics, a next-generation medtech innovator focused on developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, announced it has filed a Form 1-A preliminary offering circular with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a $50 million funding round [kurvetx.com/offering-circular] . Investment opportunities are now open to public investors for offers starting at $580 for 100 shares. Kurve Therapeutics is ready for Phase III clinical trials in three separate disease states and is positioned to make a critical impact on the neurodegenerative disease treatment market.

Kurve Therapeutics has developed a cutting-edge approach to treating central nervous system (CNS) disorders. These debilitating disorders afflict millions of people worldwide, yet they lack effective, disease-modifying treatments. The main obstacle in treating neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer ' s has been penetrating the blood-brain barrier (BBB). In preliminary studies, Kurve ' s patented Controlled Particle Dispersion® technology has been shown to bypass the blood-brain barrier and was able to deliver up to 30x more medication directly to the brain than infusions.

