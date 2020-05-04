SEATTLE, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
DISTRICT OF ARIZONA
Miguel Avila, on Behalf of Himself and All Others Similarly Situated,
Plaintiffs,
v.
LifeLock Inc., Todd Davis, Chris G.
Power, and Hilary A. Schneider,
Defendants.
CASE NO. 2:15-cv-01398-SRB
To: All persons and entities who or which purchased or otherwise acquired shares of LifeLock, Inc. ("LifeLock") publicly traded common stock and/or call options, and/or sold LifeLock publicly traded put options during the period from July 31, 2014 through July 21, 2015, inclusive, and who were damaged thereby ("Settlement Class").
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, that Court-appointed Lead Plaintiffs, on behalf of themselves and all members of the proposed Settlement Class, and LifeLock, Todd Davis, Chris Power, and Hilary Schneider (collectively, "Defendants"), have reached a proposed settlement of the claims in the above-captioned class action (the "Action") in the amount of $20,000,000 (the "Settlement").
A hearing will be held before the Honorable Susan R. Bolton, on July 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, Sandra Day O'Connor U.S. Courthouse, Suite 522, 401 West Washington Street, Phoenix, Arizona, 85003 (the "Settlement Hearing") to, among other things, determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice as provided in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated March 27, 2020; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the settlement funds available for distribution to Settlement Class Members (the "Net Settlement Fund"); and (iv) approve Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date of the Settlement Hearing, or hold it telephonically, without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.
IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a full Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the website of the Claims Administrator, www.LifeLockSecuritiesLitigation.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:
LifeLock Securities Litigation
c/o JND Legal Administration
PO Box 91368
Seattle, WA 98111
www.LifeLockSecuritiesLitigation.com
877-545-0231
Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice/Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:
BERNSTEIN LIEBHARD LLP
Michael S. Bigin, Esq.
New York, NY 10016
www.bernlieb.com
LABATON SUCHAROW LLP
140 Broadway
New York, NY 10005
888-219-6877
If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than July 16, 2020. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable.
If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice such that it is received no later than June 30, 2020. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court relating to the Settlement, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.
Any objections to the proposed Settlement, Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application, and/or the proposed Plan of Allocation must be filed with the Court, either by mail or in person, and be mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are received no later than June 30, 2020.
PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR
DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.
DATED: May 4, 2020
BY ORDER OF THE COURT
UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT
DISTRICT OF ARIZONA
