SEATTLE and JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LabConnect today announced the relocation of its official headquarters from Seattle, WA, to Johnson City, TN. In collaboration with the State of Tennessee, Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership (NeTREP), and Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), LabConnect will further invest to support the company's significant growth.
"LabConnect is unique in the market and integral to the development of important new drugs. Johnson City, TN is an ideal community to support our steep growth in the US and Internationally and we are excited to expand our facility, where we currently have 200 employees", said Tom Sellig, LabConnect's Chief Executive Officer. "The area offers benefits of local universities for recruitment, a lower cost of living with a high quality of life, and a hard-working, loyal workforce. Tennessee officials have been very welcoming, and we anticipate a great relationship going forward as we scale the organization."
LabConnect, a leading provider of clinical services plans to invest in continued infrastructure improvements, expanding LabConnect's clinical kit building capability, doubling its biorepository capacity, and other modifications to the Johnson City facility. The company is projecting significant job growth and expects to double the number of employees over the next few years. LabConnect's partnership with these Tennessee organizations will position the company as a top employer of the region while creating exciting career growth opportunities.
Founded 18 years ago, LabConnect has become a leader in providing laboratory services for clinical trials all around the world. The company is pleased to have chosen Tennessee as its official location while continuing to maintain a global network of sites, sponsors, and resources.
For more information, visit www.labconnect.com.
About LabConnect
Connect with LabConnect—the preeminent provider of central laboratory support services for analytically and logistically complex studies such as immuno-oncology, cell and gene therapies, and rare & orphan diseases. We offer unique and innovative services that have been specifically designed to meet the exacting demands of today's clinical trials. Our worldwide scope of services includes routine and specialized testing, real-time sample tracking, data integration, biorepository, sample processing and specialized functional outsourcing. Leading the evolution in central laboratory services since 2002, our services are customized to fit the unique needs of your trial. Get connected by requesting a proposal at www.labconnect.com or via email at info@labconnect.com.
