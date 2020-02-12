SEATTLE, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lake Washington Windows & Doors has published a helpful new guide that can save Washington homeowners and renters up to 30% on home heating costs in 2020.
"Seattle temperatures are low. People are turning up the heat and wearing more clothes. For most homeowners, up to 30% of that heat is literally going right out of the window," said Adrian Au, owner of Lake Washington Windows & Doors.
Heat loss through old windows causes between 25-30% of residential heating and cooling energy use.
What's the solution?
Quick Fixes Homeowners Can Do Now:
For windows in good condition, there are four steps to improve the efficiency of the windows people already have.
- Find air leaks.
- Hire a technician to conduct an energy audit.
- DIY visual inspection.
- Fix air leaks.
- Caulk and weatherstrip.
- Find them at local hardware stores.
- Add window coverings – In order of most effective:
- Draperies. Drapes are fabric that hang from above the window to the floor. Hang them as close to the window as possible. Make sure they fall on the windowsill or floor. Seal the drapes at the sides with tape or velcro.
- Curtains. Same steps as drapes. Curtains usually are only as long as the window itself.
- Window Quilts. Sheet of quilted material that fits in tracks or attached another way. Increases R-value; the higher the R-value, the higher the insulative power.
- Shades. Heavier fabrics are better at keeping the cold out and the heat in.
- Open blinds and coverings on sunny days. 76% of sunlight that hits double-pane windows converts to heat inside the home. Open coverings only when it is sunny and close them at night and on non-sunny days.
Replacing Old Windows Saves the Most Money
The most effective way to save on heat is to upgrade old windows with new windows. For anyone who is unsure which is right for them, here are the things to do and know about replacing windows.
- Use the existing frame or does it have to be replaced?
- Which frame type?
- Metal
- Composite
- Fiberglass
- Vinyl
- Wood
- Which type of window glazing?
- Which spacer types?
- Which gas to fill the space in the window?
- Argon gas is less expensive and sufficient for Washington weather conditions.
- Krypton gas is moderately better at insulating, but the price is much higher than Argon.
- How should the window operate?
- Awning. Swings from the top so the bottom opens.
- Casement. Swing from the side. Same idea as a door.
- Double-hung. Slide vertically.
- Fixed. Does not open.
- Hopper. Swings from the bottom so the top opens.
- Sliding. Slides horizontally.
For anyone considering replacing their windows in the Greater Seattle area, call Lake Washington Windows. They are a Seattle Replacement Window Company with over 10 years of experience.
CONTACT:
Lena Bernal
info@lakewashingtonwindows.com
425-255-2600
Related Images
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.