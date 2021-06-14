SEATTLE, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lakeside Partners ("Lakeside"), a leading boutique investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Crystal Creek Logistics ("Crystal Creek") on its sale to Lineage Logistics. Crystal Creek is a leading, national provider of last mile drop-ship order fulfillment for frozen and refrigerated goods. Karr Tuttle Campbell served as legal counsel to Crystal Creek.
The transaction, led by Lakeside Partners Managing Partner, Josh Garner, bolsters the firm's growing distribution, logistics, and business services expertise. "We are very excited for the Crystal Creek team as they begin this new partnership with Lineage," Josh commented "The team at Crystal Creek is world class and has built an incredible platform in the frozen and refrigerated logistics space. We look forward to following their success for years to come."
Lakeside led a competitive, targeted process and managed all stages of the transaction from preparation of marketing materials, potential buyer selection & engagement, due diligence, and negotiations, to the signing of a binding agreement with the buyer.
"When we began our process, our goal was to find a partner that could not only support our financial and business objectives, but even more importantly, align with our culture and values which have been the key to our success," said Cathy Hayward-Hughes, founder and CEO of Crystal Creek. "The Lakeside team took the time to develop a deep understanding of our business and culture in order to thoughtfully convey our story and lead us to a partner to fit that criteria perfectly. The Lakeside team's engagement with the day-to-day details of the transaction was critical to our successful outcome. I am excited to partner with the Lineage team to take DTC eCommerce frozen fulfillment to the next level."
Lakeside, which has offices in Seattle, WA and Minneapolis, MN, provides M&A advisory services to privately-held businesses. The firm has extensive expertise serving businesses across multiple industry verticals including industrial distribution, transportation & logistics, niche manufacturing, consumer products, food & beverage, business services, and technology, among many others.
For more information about our firm or this transaction, please contact:
Josh Garner
Managing Partner
206-279-7674
Media Contact
MacKenzie Place, Lakeside Partners, +1 (503) 914-9953, mplace@lakesidepartners.com
SOURCE Lakeside Partners
