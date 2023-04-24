Clean & Prosperous Institute announces Kenworth as winner of 1st annual David & Patricia Giuliani Clean Energy Award. (PRNewsfoto/Clean & Prosperous Washington)

Clean & Prosperous Institute announces Kenworth as winner of 1st annual David & Patricia Giuliani Clean Energy Award. (PRNewsfoto/Clean & Prosperous Washington)

 By Clean & Prosperous Washington

$2B of CCA Funds to Pay for Clean Energy Projects Statewide

SEATTLE, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of Earth Day, the Washington state legislature wrapped up its 2023 session Sunday night with historic investments in clean energy projects, including over $2 billion of funds from the Climate Commitment Act, passed by the Legislature exactly two years ago.  These funds will be used statewide to accelerate medium and heavy-duty vehicle decarbonization, reduce pollution in overburdened communities, enhance clean agriculture incentives and build the charging and fueling network to electrify our state's transportation system.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.