BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laplink Software, Inc., the global leader in PC migration and creator of the only software of its kind recommended by Microsoft®, Intel®, and all major PC manufacturers, announced today that its PCmover transfer software is fully compatible with Microsoft's forthcoming Windows® 11 operating system, giving consumer and business users the fastest and easiest way to move to a new PC based on Windows 11.
To improve the user experience and overall security, Microsoft has established minimum system requirements for Windows 11 that are more stringent than in the past. To run the new OS, systems must have a TPM 2.0 chip installed on the motherboard or integrated into the CPU, a feature found only on modern CPUs released within the past few years. Rather than attempting to upgrade older non-TPM 2.0 boards and processors, most users will simply find it easier to buy a new desktop or laptop.
This anticipated hardware upgrade cycle will put millions and millions of PC users in the position of having to figure out how to move documents, pictures, music, software, and settings from an older PC to a new one running Windows 11. Since this will involve moving from an older operating system, the task will be particularly daunting as users will need to first figure out how to reconfigure their new PC using a completely new interface before their apps, files, and settings are transferred to the new device.
"With nearly 75% of the world's PCs running Windows 10, making life harder for hackers is crucial. Microsoft is taking a big step forward with Windows 11 and the requirement for hardware-based security," said Thomas Koll, Laplink CEO. "For many users, while cost is a consideration, the biggest hassle – and barrier to purchasing a new PC – is getting all their stuff transferred to the new PC from the old one. PCmover solves that problem!"
After installation on both PCs, in a matter of minutes PCmover automatically connects the two PCs and starts transferring all selected user profiles, applications, files, and settings from an existing PC to a new PC, regardless of the version of Windows running on the old or the new PC up to and including Windows 11. And if help is needed during the transfer process, Laplink offers free 24/7 remote transfer assistance from certified PC migration experts.
Microsoft is expected to officially release Windows 11 before the upcoming holiday season, a time when buying a new PC will be a priority for many consumers. To make the upgrade process even easier for users, Laplink anticipates releasing a new version of PCmover with features specific to Windows 11 along with additional enhancements and capabilities.
Visit the Laplink website to learn more about PCmover or download the software. For large organizations interested in automated PC migrations at scale, including Windows 11, a free, fully functional copy of PCmover Enterprise can be requested at enterprise.laplink.com.
About Laplink Software, Inc.
For nearly 40 years, Laplink has been a global leader in consumer, SMB, and enterprise PC migration software, and has earned the loyalty and trust of millions of organizations and customers worldwide. The company's PCmover software saves time and budget, reduces migration risks, and increases efficiency. Only PCmover's proprietary technology includes full selectivity that transfers data, applications, and settings from an old PC to a new one, even if the two PCs run different versions of Windows. The privately held company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.
Media Contact
Megan McKenzie, McKenzie Worldwide, +1 5034700197, meganm@mckenzieworldwide.com
Neil Minetto, Laplink Software, 4259526022, neil.minetto@laplink.com
SOURCE Laplink Software, Inc.
