BELLEVUE, Wash., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laplink Software, Inc., the global leader in Windows endpoint data migration software is celebrating its 40th business anniversary this week. Industry leaders from companies including Microsoft, Intel, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and many others, along with millions of the company's customers worldwide are joining Laplink as it celebrates this important milestone and the company's continued innovation throughout the past four decades.
"Thinking back over the past 40 years in our fast changing and innovation-driven industry, we've had the good fortune to see and participate in some of the most significant breakthroughs in computing to date," said Thomas Koll, CEO of Laplink Software. "Laplink's success over the years can be attributed to our company's ability to adapt to changing technologies and customer needs, as we continue to innovate and expand our product offerings."
Laplink has helped millions of individuals, small businesses, and enterprises to transfer their data safely and securely over the years. Today, PCmover is the top-selling software of its kind and the de facto industry standard. PCmover Professional the consumer market, as does PCmover Business for SMBs. PCmover Enterprise is also widely recognized as the leading solution for organizations performing PC operating system upgrades and hardware refresh projects. With PCmover Enterprise, IT administrators can customize rules and policies and automate the entire transfer process, or have end users execute that predefined experience with just a few clicks. The resulting efficiencies have saved organizations around the world countless hours of valuable IT time and resources.
Industry Leaders Join Laplink in Celebrating 40th Anniversary
"Happy 40th anniversary to Thomas and all of Laplink! Thank you for your support of Microsoft products over the years and helping customers of all sizes in their Windows environments." - David Smith, Vice President of Channel Sales at Microsoft
"Congratulations Laplink! Your long-running partnership and support of the personal computer industry is TRULY VALUED. On behalf of Intel, thank you for a great 40 years and we look forward to what comes next."- Stephanie Hallford, Vice President, General Manager Commercial Client Division, Client Computing Group, Intel
"We are thrilled to hear that Laplink will be celebrating its 40th anniversary this year in May. As a company that works and communicates with Laplink on a daily basis, we are honored to be part of this milestone. Congratulations on reaching such an impressive achievement, and we wish you continued success." - Thanh Tung Nguyen, Vice General Director at VietSoftware International.
"Not surprising that Laplink has been in business for 40yrs, great product, outstanding customer support and an overall fantastic partnership over the years. Here's to another 40!" - Paul Salvador, Sr. Technology Analysist, Telus
"I congratulate Laplink Software on your 40th Anniversary. This milestone event celebrates your company's commitment to its customers, employees and our community. We appreciate that you have chosen Bellevue as your headquarters, adding to our technology hub and influencing our region as an economic center." – Lynne Robinson, Mayor of Bellevue, Washington
1983 – Laplink Software was founded as Traveling Software in Bothell, Washington, when the IBM Personal Computer was just two years old. The company released an innovative application called Laplink that allowed users to transfer files between two computers using a serial cable. The program was an instant success, becoming one of the most popular utilities on the market.
1992 – Laplink for Windows was released. Before the internet became widely available, transferring files between computers was a tedious process that often involved floppy disks and sometimes the need to split files into smaller segments. Laplink changed all that by allowing users to transfer files over a serial or parallel cable. The program was easy to use and transferred files quickly and efficiently. It was so successful that it became synonymous with the company's name. Even today, many people still refer to file transfer software as "Laplink", even if they are using a different product.
1997 - Laplink Gold was released as a groundbreaking product that revolutionized file transfer and remote computer access and control via the internet, making it possible for users to access their home or work computer from anywhere in the world, as long as they had an internet connection. It was a game changer for businesses, and it cemented Laplink (as the company was now known) as a software industry leader.
2003 - Thomas Koll, former Corporate VP at Microsoft and former chairman and CEO of Infowave Software, became Laplink Chairman and CEO.
2004 – Since 2004, the company's flagship product, PCmover, has been used by millions of people worldwide to transfer their files, data, and settings from one computer to another. Over the years, Laplink has expanded its product line to include other software solutions such as Laplink Sync, Laplink DiskImage, and Laplink SafeErase.
2014 - Microsoft partnered with Laplink to provide Windows users with free data transfer software for users moving off of Windows XP, which had reached its end-of-support date.
2022 – In partnership with Intel, Laplink released its new cloud-based Laplink Everywhere, a robust remote monitoring and management solution designed specifically for small to mid-sized businesses looking to manage devices for employees working from anywhere.
For more than 40 years, Laplink has been a global leader in consumer, SMB, and enterprise Windows endpoint migration software, and has earned the loyalty and trust of millions of organizations and customers worldwide. The company's PCmover software saves time and budget, reduces migration risks, and increases efficiency. Only PCmover's proprietary technology includes full selectivity that transfers data, applications, and settings from an old PC to a new one, even if the two PCs run different versions of Windows. The privately held company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.
