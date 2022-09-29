Laplink Software, Inc., the global leader in Windows® endpoint data migration software, today announced the newest release of their PCmover® Enterprise software with integration of the Intel® Endpoint Management Assistant (Intel® EMA) for greater control and ease when performing migrations.PCmover Enterprise now provides functionality to leverage Intel EMA to manage Intel vPro® devices providing IT administrators with more control and flexibility and enabling organizations to manage their PC deployments and operating system refreshes more efficiently, reducing labor costs.
BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laplink Software, Inc., the global leader in Windows® endpoint data migration software, today announced the newest release of their PCmover® Enterprise software with integration of the Intel® Endpoint Management Assistant (Intel® EMA) for greater control and ease when performing migrations. PCmover Enterprise now provides functionality to leverage Intel EMA to manage Intel vPro® devices providing IT administrators with more control and flexibility and enabling organizations to manage their PC deployments and operating system refreshes more efficiently, reducing labor costs.
"In today's business environment, IT is mandated to modernize remote workforce technology with an emphasis on global and decentralized computing," said Thomas Koll, CEO of Laplink Software. "That includes improved solutions for remote deployment and management of Windows devices. PCmover Enterprise with Intel EMA and vPro device support helps make IT processes easy and efficient, saving both time and money, adding to the list of features we provide that are not available with USMT."
Even before this update of PCmover Enterprise, results from an IT professional survey indicated a preference for PCmover Enterprise over USMT (User State Migration Tool from Microsoft), with a significant percentage of respondents stating that USMT was difficult to implement.
PCmover Enterprise's new Intel EMA and vPro integration helps streamline the remote execution of multiple Windows endpoint data migrations from a single pane of glass, including the ability to remotely install and run PCmover Enterprise software with low or even no-touch configurations. It provides access to all PCs managed by IT and includes power-management functionality directly within PCmover.
"We are very excited to collaborate with Laplink on the integration of the Intel vPro platform into Laplink PCmover Enterprise software," said Stephanie Hallford, Vice President and General Manager of Business Client Platforms at Intel Corporation. "PCmover has been the app and data migration standard on Windows PC devices for more than 15 years, so we were eager to work together with Laplink to enable PC migration management via the Intel Endpoint Management Assistant (Intel EMA) console for IT managers. Intel vPro is the more secure choice for endpoint security and manageability, and this new capability in PCmover will enable enterprise, education, and government organizations the ability to further reduce the cost of their PC refresh cycles."
Laplink PCmover Enterprise with EMA server integration is available now. Organizations interested in an easy, efficient, and cost-effective solution for remotely managing and executing PC deployments and operating system refreshes for all endpoints including those used by hybrid and remote workers can find more information at enterprise.laplink.com.
About Laplink Software
For nearly 40 years, Laplink has been a global leader in consumer, SMB, and enterprise Windows endpoint migration software, and has earned the loyalty and trust of millions of organizations and customers worldwide. The company's PCmover software saves time and budget, reduces migration risks, and increases efficiency. Only PCmover's proprietary technology includes full selectivity that transfers data, applications, and settings from an old PC to a new one, even if the two PCs run different versions of Windows. The privately held company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.
