General Counsel Emeritus to the ACLU, Mr. Greenwood has over 30 years in pursuing the protection of civil rights within America.

 By Lassen Peak

Served as General Counsel to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) for over 10 Years

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lassen Peak announces the appointment of Scott Greenwood to its Board of Directors. A constitutional rights attorney based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Mr. Greenwood is nationally renowned for his passionate engagement in defending civil rights and civil liberties. For over 10 years, Scott served as general counsel to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the nation's largest civil rights and civil liberties organization, and was a member of its governing national board and executive committee.

