Latchel

Latchel

 By Latchel

SEATTLE, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Latchel, an award-winning property management platform modernizing maintenance operations and resident amenities, has raised $16.7 million in Series A fundraising led by F-Prime Capital with participation from RiverPark Ventures and existing investors, MetaProp, Bain Capital Ventures, 1984 Ventures, and Hack VC. As part of the round, John Lin of F-Prime Capital will join the board.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.