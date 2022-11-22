Skagit County-based Lautenbach Recycling has acquired Whatcom County-based Northwest Recycling. Lautenbach Recycling President and Founder Troy Lautenbach said, "The acquisition of this nearly 100-year old recycling company provides more opportunities for Lautenbach Recycling to increase our recycling and waste-recovery presence in Whatcom County, and enables greater efficiencies and innovation in our multi-county operations and partnerships."

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The iron and metal recovery business founded in 1923 by Louis Parberry, Sr. grew into Northwest Recycling. The business evolved to include new steel sales and the scrap yard was moved to its current location in Old Town. During the 1950's, Louis H. Parberry Jr. took the reins from his father, further diversifying the business to include a hardware store and other retail ventures in Old Town. He was known to the locals as "Mayor Lou" and his generosity and support of the community are still felt today.

