Skagit County-based Lautenbach Recycling has acquired Whatcom County-based Northwest Recycling. Lautenbach Recycling President and Founder Troy Lautenbach said, "The acquisition of this nearly 100-year old recycling company provides more opportunities for Lautenbach Recycling to increase our recycling and waste-recovery presence in Whatcom County, and enables greater efficiencies and innovation in our multi-county operations and partnerships."
BELLINGHAM, Wash., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The iron and metal recovery business founded in 1923 by Louis Parberry, Sr. grew into Northwest Recycling. The business evolved to include new steel sales and the scrap yard was moved to its current location in Old Town. During the 1950's, Louis H. Parberry Jr. took the reins from his father, further diversifying the business to include a hardware store and other retail ventures in Old Town. He was known to the locals as "Mayor Lou" and his generosity and support of the community are still felt today.
Northwest Recycling provides commercial cardboard and steel recycling along with storage container rentals in Whatcom County and until 2021, provided processing of all residential curbside recycling in Whatcom County. Lautenbach Recycling has partnered with Sanitary Service Company, Nooksack Valley Disposal and the City of Bellingham to process curbside recycling, so there will be no change for customers in how or where their recycling bins are sorted or marketed for reuse.
"Like Northwest Recycling, Lautenbach Recycling is a family-owned and operated business, and we understand and appreciate how much hard work goes into having such a long-running business in a small community," said Torrey Lautenbach, Vice President at Lautenbach Recycling.
Lautenbach Recycling also owns and operates Whatcom County Recycling Depot in Ferndale, is majority owner of Skagit Soils in Skagit County and operates the San Juan Island Transfer Station.
Lautenbach Industries is one of the region's premier employers and the largest family-owned recycling company in Washington State. Their residential and industrial services include sustainable demolition, recycling audits, self-haul recycling, and green waste solutions. Lautenbach purchased and operates the only food repackaging machine, which separates packaged food waste from the recyclable and non-recyclable packaging material to maximize the amount of food waste not going to the landfill. In addition, Lautenbach partners with many local and national businesses to support their innovative efforts to repurpose waste byproducts to maximize reuse or recycling efforts in the region.
