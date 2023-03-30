Lautenbach Recycling is restructuring the operations of the Northwest Recycling Kentucky Street Facility in Bellingham. The metal recycling, metal dumpster and all recycling activities will move to Lautenbach Recycling. While the Storage Container Rentals, Job Shack and Steel Road Plate Rentals will still operate under the NW Recycling Brand.
BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Lautenbach Recycling expands it's Recycling Services through Whatcom and Skagit County, they are consolidating and moving all Recycling Services to the main company. Torrey Lautenbach says that these types of changes to our operations allows us to more effectively manage all the incoming scrap material and do this more efficiently. Effective April 1st these changes will take effect.
Consumers can still bring their scrap metal to the 1515 Kentucky Street Location, but the service will now be provided by Lautenbach Recycling. We want NW Recycling to focus on our Storage Rental business and be more focused on these very popular items, says Torrey Lautenbach. This focus will allow NWR to provide a higher level of service and commitment to consumers looking to Rent Storage Containers, Job Shacks and Steel Road Plates for personal or business applications. Once we have segregated these very different businesses, we will re brand NWR to a rental only business for storage containers, job shacks and steel road plates.
Lautenbach Industries is one of the region's premier employers and the largest family-owned recycling company in Washington State. Their residential and industrial services include transportation, drop box rentals, sustainable demolition, recycling audits, self-haul recycling, and green waste solutions. Lautenbach purchased and operates the only food de-packaging machine, which separates packaged food waste from the recyclable and non-recyclable packaging material to maximize the amount of food waste not going to the landfill. In addition, Lautenbach partners with many local and national businesses to support their innovative efforts to repurpose waste byproducts to maximize reuse or recycling efforts in the region.
