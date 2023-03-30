Lautenbach Recycling is restructuring the operations of the Northwest Recycling Kentucky Street Facility in Bellingham. The metal recycling, metal dumpster and all recycling activities will move to Lautenbach Recycling. While the Storage Container Rentals, Job Shack and Steel Road Plate Rentals will still operate under the NW Recycling Brand.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Lautenbach Recycling expands it's Recycling Services through Whatcom and Skagit County, they are consolidating and moving all Recycling Services to the main company. Torrey Lautenbach says that these types of changes to our operations allows us to more effectively manage all the incoming scrap material and do this more efficiently. Effective April 1st these changes will take effect.

