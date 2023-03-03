2009 to 2018 Saw Increase in Total Expenditure for Insulin

OLYMPIA — Washington State is moving to keep out-of-pocket costs of insulin at $35 per month until Jan. 1, 2025.

“For people with Type 1 diabetes, this bill is literally life or death,” said Matthew Hepner, the father of a child with diabetes in support of SSB 5729.

