REDMOND, Wash., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LawToolBox, a leading provider of legal deadline calendaring and matter management software, launched their new app for Microsoft Teams on the main stage at the Microsoft Build conference. Microsoft CVP, Bhrighu Sareen, interviewed LawToolBox COO, Carol-Lynn Grow, in front of 50,000+ attendees where they discussed and demonstrated the integration with Teams.
"We're excited to unveil a new Microsoft Teams template with the attendees of Microsoft Build," said Carol-Lynn Grow. "Our integration with Microsoft 365 provides users with a complete solution for managing legal matters in Teams that amplifies the value of both products and provides users with a seamless experience." With one-click, LawToolBox turns Teams into an umbrella platform pre-configured with all the Microsoft and third-party apps lawyers and legal professionals use to manage their legal matters.
LawToolBox further amplifies Teams with other tools to manage matters, including:
- Login to LawToolBox using SSO to protect confidential data behind Microsoft firewall
- Check-in with the LawToolBox chat bot every morning for quick access to your Outlook - calendar, upcoming deadlines, LawToolBox matters, or your recently used files
- Create Teams for your matter from Outlook
- Use channel and tab templates specific to a practice area
- Jump from a LawToolBox matter in Outlook to the associated Teams
- Manage Teams user membership from LawToolBox
- Provision "folders and files" that you have complete control to modify at anytime
- Create a team folder for your own "clause bank" or "forms library"
- Insert your work product when drafting an email or word document
- Save emails from Outlook and access them from the Teams "Files" tab
- Retrieve matters in the Teams chat bot then jump to LawToolBox application in the tab
In addition to these features, the new LawToolBox matter dashboard aggregates all the most important matter information into one easy-to-use location where end users can access deadlines, appointments, timelines by month and trigger dates, analytics on the expected length of the matter, links to SharePoint documents, and tools to do a reverse lookup on trigger dates using deadlines.
"LawToolBox is a perfect example of how an ISV partner can extend the value of Microsoft Teams by layering on their deep domain expertise," said Ben Summers, Director, Teams & Microsoft 365 Platform Marketing at Microsoft. "Moreover, the integration of LawToolBox into Teams provides our joint customers with a complete solution for managing their legal matters. We're pleased to partner with them in showcasing the power of the Microsoft ecosystem."
This is a major win for legal professionals who rely on Microsoft 365 to get their work done. With these new features, they will be able to work more efficiently and effectively, saving time and money.
Because LawToolBox is also transactable SaaS in the Teams Marketplace, it can be added to the end-user's Microsoft invoice shortening the sales cycle and bypassing difficult vendor-approval hurdles. When you combine a "best in class" M365 integration with this streamlined buying process, legal professionals get a modern solution that is easy to discover, purchase, test, deploy, and manage.
About LawToolBox:
LawToolBox is the leading provider of legal deadline calendaring and matter management software on a mission to help lawyers and legal professionals be more productive and efficient. Its enterprise-grade matter management platform works seamlessly across Microsoft Teams, Outlook and SharePoint, and confidential client data stays inside of each customer's Microsoft 365 tenant. Because the LawToolBox application lives within the Microsoft 365, LawToolBox can leverage Microsoft 365's data governance and records retention policies at no additional cost to the end-user. For more information about buying LawToolBox on the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace, or the new features announced at the Microsoft Build conference, visit LawToolBox.com.
