SEATTLE, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LCvista, a leading provider of training and compliance solutions, announced the successful completion of their System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I certification. This achievement reflects their commitment to the highest levels of data security.
"LCvista's SOC 2 accreditation is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to our clients," Aaron Duke, CTO of LCvista, said Tuesday. "We take this responsibility seriously," Duke said. "Successfully completing our SOC 2 Type 1 Audit demonstrates how we prioritize the privacy, confidentiality, and integrity of customer data."
An independent audit completed by Connor Consulting, with the help of Strike Graph, confirmed LCvista's controls related to its information security practices, policies, procedures and operations met the rigorous SOC 2 standards for security, availability, processing, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy as developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
"When over half of the top 30 Accounting firms choose to utilize our platform to manage the continuing professional education of their employees, partners, and clients, we know we must continuously operate to the highest standards of quality and compliance," Duke continued. "LCvista is proud to be officially certified as we continue to invest in our architecture and security."
For more information on SOC 2 Type 1 certification, visit http://www.aicpa.org/soc4so.
To learn more about LCvista, visit http://www.lcvista.com.
Media Contact
Laura Silver, LCvista, +1 (855) 980-0357, lsilver@lcvista.com
SOURCE LCvista
