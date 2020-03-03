SEATTLE, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Evia announces the launch of the New Evia Player™1.0 Today - Intelligent cloud-based video player, the Evia Player™, uses Machine Language and Artificial Intelligence to make your content more accessible, noticeable and engaging.
Built on the concept of SMART content, the Evia Player™ ensures that you:
- Keep your events alive forever - The SMART Evia Player™ creates Videos On-Demand (VOD) curated out of your events. You can watch your videos whenever you choose.
- Watch your videos anywhere, anytime - Evia Player™ streams your videos on your HDTV, PC, mobile devices like your iPad and Smartphone, etc.
- Keep your videos public or private - Choose to make your video content secure and private for internal use or public for virality.
- Learn to monetize your videos - You may choose to place endorsements or make viewership private on your content.
- Drive ROI on your video marketing strategy - Get insights into your video content performance and viewer engagement data with the help of the Evia Player™ Analytics.
- Yield personalized content - The Evia Player™ helps to convert your video content into data, which is Searchable, Multi-lingual, Accessible, Rapid, and Targeted. In one word, Personalized!
- Launch your videos anywhere - Promote your videos on your homepage or on our Cloud platform branded specifically for your company.
- Make unique clips of your videos - Make personalized video clips and share on social media and email amongst your targeted audience.
"Accessibility, inclusion and shareability are powerful benefits of the Evia SMART Player. Businesses large and small can take advantage of these features to strategize how to leverage valuable content for long-term success." ~ Colleen Ando, Creative Director, Evia
"Evia Player utilizes AWS AI and ML services to produce and render SMART content. This product is built over AWS framework, which is robust, secure, reliable, scalable & cost optimized." ~ Jiju John, Director Engineering and Innovation, Evia
About Evia
Evia, with locations in Seattle and Redmond, Washington, offers complete digital event and media distribution solutions to companies of all sizes. Their clients include Microsoft, AWS, Salesforce, Facebook, Starbucks, Tableau, etc.
Contact:
For Personalized demo and Pricing info call (206) 413-8122 | Email marketing@evia.events
