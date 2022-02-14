WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Valentine's Day and the games in Beijing, Mobifitness is running a special campaign from February 14-20, 2022, to encourage more people to shift their focus to self-love and self-care through a healthier lifestyle.
Over 1 billion health & wellness-related searches a day on Google indicates that the pursuit of physical and mental self-care is witnessing increased attention nowadays.
However, during the pandemic period, people are being encouraged to uplift and inspire each other to pursue a more positive and healthier lifestyle. As an advocate for wellness and self-care, Mobifitness is dedicated to providing wholesome and healthy lifestyle advice.
According to Britannica: "Valentine's Day is a holiday when lovers express their affection with greetings and gifts," so with all this love in the air, Mobifitness is running a Valentine's campaign offering 2 perfect items that will help people express their tenderness and devotion:
1. Turbo Exercise Bike - An Elegant Exercise Bike That Helps Build Self-Care:
With a sleek and aesthetic design, this bike offers customizable metrics and training plans and an app that provides numerous professional courses with no subscription needed. People can enjoy gym-like indoor cycling and spark online competitions with their lovers. Please visit here for more information and use the code UOSHMMAA to save $340 in total.
2. Promax Rowing Machine - An Entertaining Rowing Machine That Enhances People's Lives:
When partners are working out on the Promax Rowing Machine together, both can enjoy the immersive outdoor experience with interactive courses and games. Additionally, progress and real-time insights can be tracked for a more complete workout. Please visit here for more information ($120 Clip Coupon).
