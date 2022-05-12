Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) provider marks silver anniversary with employee events and promotional offers on Dedicated Servers, VPS, and Elastic Cloud for new and existing customers
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leaseweb Global, a leading hosting and cloud services company headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, today celebrates 25 years in business, providing the infrastructure that powers mission-critical websites, applications and IT systems for over 20,000 customers worldwide. Since its founding in 1997, Leaseweb has steadily grown its global presence to 25 data centers located throughout Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, and over 10 TBs of total capacity, representing increases of 32% and 82%, respectively, in just the last 5 years.
The vision for Leaseweb was literally born in the clouds when founders Con Zwinkels and Laurens Rosenthal were working as professional airline pilots. Inspired by their experience traveling across borders and having witnessed the growth of the Internet around the world, they wanted to create a new company that would connect people and business no matter where they are. In 1997, they started Leaseweb, which has transformed from a small team that builds websites to a global hosting provider with over 500 employees from 51 different nationalities working together across seven regional offices across the globe.
"Today marks a significant milestone in Leaseweb history and is a testament to the strength and scale of our business model and our responsiveness to the ever-changing needs of customers as they navigate their digital transformation," said Con Zwinkels, founder and CEO of Leaseweb Global. "Every day, our teams are delivering solutions to help companies tackle business challenges and reach new heights, whether it's automating back-office operations or launching the next-generation massively multiplayer online (MMO) game. I have immense pride in what Leaseweb has accomplished and look forward to continuing its growth trajectory with the entrepreneurial spirit, core values and customer focus that has defined our company for the past 25 years."
Company Expansion
Since its humble beginnings of operating a single-rented server in the Netherlands, Leaseweb has expanded its global network, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, to more than 80,000 servers.
Most recently, the company announced the opening of Leaseweb Japan, which adds significant scale to its operations in the APAC region. In 2021, Leaseweb took a larger foothold in the Canadian market by acquiring Montreal-based iWeb, one of the country's foremost providers of cloud hosting, server hosting and hosted solutions.
To commemorate its 25th Anniversary, Leaseweb is offering promotional discounts to both new and existing customers on multiple products from now until the end of June.
About Leaseweb
Leaseweb is a leading Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provider serving a worldwide portfolio of 20,000 customers ranging from SMBs to Enterprises. Services include Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Dedicated Servers, Colocation, Content Delivery Network, and Cyber Security Services supported by exceptional customer service and technical support. With more than 80,000 servers, Leaseweb has provided infrastructure for mission-critical websites, Internet applications, email servers, security, and storage services since 1997. The company operates 25 data centers in locations across Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America, all of which are backed by a superior worldwide network with a total capacity of more than 10 Tbps.
Leaseweb offers services through its various subsidiaries, which are Leaseweb Netherlands B.V., Leaseweb USA, Inc., Leaseweb Asia Pacific PTE. LTD, Leaseweb CDN B.V., Leaseweb Deutschland GmbH, Leaseweb Australia Ltd., Leaseweb UK Ltd, Leaseweb Japan KK, Leaseweb Hong Kong LTD, and iWeb Technologies Inc.
For more information, visit: http://www.leaseweb.com.
