LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today the grand opening of Lennar at Stonehill, the homebuilder's first-ever community in the Inland Northwest market. Lennar at Stonehill offers brand new single-family home designs at an attainable price point all situated in the highly-desirable Liberty Lake area of Washington. Lennar has plans for future development at this location as well, to include an additional single-family neighborhood and a townhome offering. The Stonehill grand opening celebration will take place Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

