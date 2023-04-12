EL PASO, Texas, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- Eco El Paso supports Prop K – El Paso Climate Charter. For the first time in El Paso's history, the voters of El Paso have an opportunity to pass a Climate Charter (Prop K) that will build a clean energy economy, bring thousands of jobs to El Paso, hold the city accountable, turn the city's electric bills into a solar profit center, and clean up our polluted ecosystems.

The purpose of Prop K is to accomplish three goals of paramount importance:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.