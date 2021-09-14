SEATTLE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today LevelTen Energy, the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure for the energy transition, announced Dr. Erin Boyd as its new Vice President of Analytics. In her role, Boyd will oversee the integration of data and analytics across LevelTen's platform, including forecasting on its Energy Marketplace, product design, and analysis of power purchase agreement (PPA) price trends.
Boyd has spent more than 25 years as an energy economist at power companies, utilities, consultancies, and international NGOs, where her quantitative and strategic analysis informed investment decisions, product design, energy policy and regulations, and programs to incentivize the adoption of clean energy solutions. Her experience includes senior analytics roles at The AES Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric. As a senior vice president at Apparent, Inc., Boyd led the data-driven economic and market analysis and thought leadership that shaped the start-up's revenue streams and market capture strategy.
In addition to her industry experience, Boyd also brings a wealth of international experience, having worked on projects in over 30 countries. She has also spent over a decade living and working in England, Japan and Ethiopia.
"I've had the privilege of tackling so many interesting challenges in the renewable energy space in my career, from electrification in the developing world to launching a distributed energy software platform," said Boyd. "I'm thrilled to join LevelTen Energy because we can't continue using yesterday's methods to build tomorrow's clean energy future. LevelTen's transaction infrastructure is modernizing and accelerating the renewable energy economy. It's exciting to be part of this mission."
LevelTen Energy is the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure for the energy transition. LevelTen delivers the cloud-based software, centralized supply, automated analytics, and expertise required to accelerate clean energy transactions. The LevelTen Platform is the world's largest online hub for renewable energy buyers, sellers, advisors, asset owners and financiers. The Platform includes the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, which delivers access to more than 4,000 power purchase agreement price offers spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe. It also includes the LevelTen Asset Marketplace, which brings together over 500 renewable energy project developers and owners, and delivers the online tools and expertise they need to buy, sell and finance assets quickly. Together, LevelTen and its partners share #OneGoal to accelerate the clean energy transition. Visit LevelTenEnergy.com to learn more.
