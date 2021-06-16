SEATTLE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, LevelTen Energy, the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure for the energy transition, announced Ross Trenary as its new Chief Financial Officer. Trenary will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Bryce Smith.
Trenary has spent the past fifteen years in renewable energy and brings a wealth of corporate finance, financial planning, capital raising, and portfolio management experience to LevelTen. Most recently, Trenary served as CFO at 8minute Solar Energy. Prior to that, he held senior management roles at NRG Renew, where he led business planning and operations during a period of rapid growth, and during the company's transition of ownership to Clearway Energy Group. Before that, he served as the director of financial planning at BrightSource, the development and technology company behind the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System, the world's largest solar thermal power plant.
"I joined the renewable energy industry years ago in a serendipitous way and I've never looked back," said Trenary. "I've spent my career observing the ways that all participants in renewable development and operations surrender time and value to the types of transaction friction LevelTen is solving. I couldn't be more excited to be joining this team and working on the critical infrastructure solutions that will unlock the full potential of the energy transition."
About LevelTen Energy
LevelTen Energy is the leading provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, delivering the cloud-based software, centralized supply, automated analytics, and expertise required to accelerate clean energy transactions. The LevelTen Platform is the world's largest online hub for renewable energy buyers, sellers, advisors, asset owners and financiers. The Platform includes the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, which delivers access to more than 4,000 power purchase agreement price offers spanning 21 countries in North America and Europe. It also includes the LevelTen Asset Marketplace, which brings together over 470 renewable energy project developers and owners, and delivers the online tools and expertise they need to buy, sell and finance assets quickly. Together, LevelTen and its partners share #OneGoal to accelerate the energy transition. Visit LevelTenEnergy.com to learn more.
