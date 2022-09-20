New Awards Program Coincides with First-Ever Digital Issue Celebrating the Best of the Bar Industry 

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's Liquor.com unveils its inaugural 2022 Liquor Awards, which recognize key players in the bartending industry—the professionals and places both longstanding and up-and-coming—that are advancing the world of cocktails, spirits, and hospitality. The awards and the brand's first-ever digital issue celebrate the bars, organizations, and individuals who display creativity and integrity and who are working to improve the drinks industry in a holistic fashion, making it more inclusive, more sustainable, and better for its members and the community at large. Liquor.com's digital issue, complete with a full list of winners and finalists, is available here.

